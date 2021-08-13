Tamil Nadu

TN Budget 2021 | No need to make women head of household in ration cards to avail benefits

A woman with free Pongal gifts in front of a ration shop at Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul. File photo.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on August 13 said there was no need to change the name of the head of the household in ration cards to avail the monthly payment of ₹1,000 to home makers.

He said there was a mistaken perception that the assistance would be provided only to female headed households and that many people were attempting to get their ration cards changed to show a female member as the head of the household.

“Let me assure all of you that the intention of the government is to provide this assistance to home makers [illatharasi]. There is no need to change the name of the head of the household in ration cards,” he said while presenting the budget.


