Petrol to cost ₹3 cheaper a litre in TN

The DMK government on Friday announced a cut in the State tax on petrol by ₹3 a litre. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made an announcement to this effect on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Kalaivanar Arangam here.

“This government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs.3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of ₹1,160 crore a year,” Mr. Rajan said.

The Minister also announced that the State government would waive loans to the tune of ₹2,756 crore due from self-help groups to the co-operative credit societies. “In the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 a provision of ₹600 crore has been made for this purpose,” he said.

The State government would implement the commitment made in the election manifesto of enhancing the period of maternity leave from 9 months to 12 months for women government employees with less than two surviving children with effect from July 1, 2021.

The Minister for Human Resources Management also announced that the lumpsum grant from the family security fund paid to the family of a government employee who dies while in service will be enhanced from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

With the Minister’s announcement that the enhanced Dearness Allowance to government servants and to pensioners would be paid with effect from April 1, 2022, the government has indicated that the DA would not be revised this year.