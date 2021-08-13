Need more price cut for petrol: residents

MADURAI

As Tamil Nadu government slashed petrol prices by ₹ 3 on Friday, people in the city had mixed reactions about it and the other announcements made in the budget.

According to V. Poornima, chairperson, Young India CII, Madurai Chapter, India is among the countries that is charging more taxes on the public when it comes to fuels. In many countries, the fuel prices are low. I am happy that the prices have come down. In future also, if there is more price cut, it will help several industries in their growth.

T. Nageshwaran, a social activist, said that every time the budget is announced, we get excited by the number of new schemes and initiatives promised. We needn’t get excited until the projects are executed and completed. I think Madurai needs more funds for farmers’ welfare, new irrigation projects and overall infrastructure development.

B. Hari, a school teacher, is of the opinion that the Green Tamil Nadu Mission announced in the budget sounds promising. It aims to improve the total forest cover in the state. A massive tree plantation programme of native species is also planned under it. It will be great if this programme is planned and executed in the next 10 years, as promised.

P. Balamurugan, daily commuter/tailor, said he appreciated the government’s effort to provide ₹ 1000 for women in every household. It will empower them financially. I am a tailor and I commute for about 20 km using a bike every day. Though the petrol price has been cut by ₹ 3, I don’t think it is going to be helpful for people like us. It has to go down to ₹ 80 or lesser.

Most of the autorickshaws use diesel or gas. We need a better price cut in those prices too. It has been difficult to manage the monthly expenses as a litre of petrol or diesel gives a mileage of only 20 km, said M. Chidambaram, an autorickshaw driver.

R. Nagarajan, a food delivery executive, said that petrol prices go up every time by ₹ 4 or ₹ 5 and the hike is done pretty often. When it comes to the price cut now, it is just ₹ 3. It is not a permanent solution. The government needs to think of a better alternative. I make more than 20 deliveries in a day, but the petrol prices have been burning a hole in my pocket.