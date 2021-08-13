Budget speech of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TN Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management

Speech of Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Government of Tamil Nadu, presenting the Revised Budget for the year 2021-2022 to the Legislative Assembly on 13th August 2021.
