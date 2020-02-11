International

U.S. President Donald Trump announces visit to India from February 24-25

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ event on Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ event on Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The White House said that U.S. President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi talked by telephone over the weekend

President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from February 24-25, the White House announced on February 10.

Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to “strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership,” the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

The White House said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Mr. Modi visiting in September and hosting Mr. Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed “Howdy, Modi!”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 5:10:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-president-donald-trump-announces-visit-to-india-from-february-24-25/article30788848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY