Will accord Trump a memorable welcome, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump jointly greet the attendants after Modi's speech during the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump jointly greet the attendants after Modi's speech during the "Howdi Modi" event Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. President will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is “extremely delighted” that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife will be in India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said India and the U.S. share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

“Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,” he said.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Mr. Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests,” the Prime Minister said.

