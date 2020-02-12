Will accord Trump a memorable welcome, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is “extremely delighted” that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife will be in India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said India and the U.S. share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.
“Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,” he said.
President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.
Mr. Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.
“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests,” the Prime Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.