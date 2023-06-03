HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha train accident | Preliminary probe says signal was given and taken off for Coromandel Express

The reason why the signal was given and taken off was not made clear in the report.

June 03, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
NDRF personnel continue rescue operations at the incident site after a train accident claimed over 230 lives, in Balasore on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

NDRF personnel continue rescue operations at the incident site after a train accident claimed over 230 lives, in Balasore on Saturday, June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train.

At least 238 passengers are feared dead and over 900 injuredin the major accident involving three trains - Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on the evening of June 2, 2023.

Also read: Ringing mobile phones help relatives find injured kin

According to railway sources, preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials revealed that the signal for Train No 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express was given for passing through the Up Main Line and then taken off. The reason why the signal was given and taken off was not made clear in the report

However, the Superfast Express train entered into the adjacent loop line and collided with the goods train and derailed. “In the meantime Train No 12864 (Yashwantpur-Howrah Express) passed through the Down Main Line and two coaches of it derailed and capsized,” the preliminary investigation report, a copy of which is available with “The Hindu”, said.

The team found that 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line derailed and some capsized. The Guard Brake Van and H-1 (First AC) coach were found on the Up Main Line. The Locomotive (engine) of the train was found mounted on the goods train.

A senior railway official said going by the mandatory provisions, a detailed investigation into the major accident would be done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety who comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Related Topics

railway accident / investigation / Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.