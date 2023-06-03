Odisha train accident | Preliminary probe says signal was given and taken off for Coromandel Express

June 03, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train.

At least 238 passengers are feared dead and over 900 injuredin the major accident involving three trains - Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on the evening of June 2, 2023.

According to railway sources, preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials revealed that the signal for Train No 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express was given for passing through the Up Main Line and then taken off. The reason why the signal was given and taken off was not made clear in the report

However, the Superfast Express train entered into the adjacent loop line and collided with the goods train and derailed. “In the meantime Train No 12864 (Yashwantpur-Howrah Express) passed through the Down Main Line and two coaches of it derailed and capsized,” the preliminary investigation report, a copy of which is available with “The Hindu”, said.

The team found that 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line derailed and some capsized. The Guard Brake Van and H-1 (First AC) coach were found on the Up Main Line. The Locomotive (engine) of the train was found mounted on the goods train.

A senior railway official said going by the mandatory provisions, a detailed investigation into the major accident would be done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety who comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.