Odisha train accident | Data logger analysis to provide crucial evidence for rail probe

June 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

With a preliminary investigation pointing to a possible failure of the signalling system, the analysis of the data logger in the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway will provide crucial evidence to the circumstances that led to a multi-train collision and claimed the lives of over 250 passengers and left about 900 others injured.

The data logger, also known as an event logger, is a microprocessor-based system which logs information about the relays, and records all activities in the signalling system of a railway station, officials explained. It effectively acts like the black box of an aircraft, and can scan, store and process the signal sytem data to generate user-friendly reports.

Technical evidence

With the help of the data logger, the exact time of train movements and derailment can be assessed as the railway tracks are wired and interlocked. Events like the bursting of a point, derailment of a train, a train accident, or even a train passing a signal while it is red can all be detected using this system.

A senior railway official said that the data logger could help identify the real cause of a failure, with little scope to suppress any human error. It would also help in recreating the accident, and thus aid the investigation into its causes.

Red or green signal?

“In the tragic accident on Friday evening, it appears that the signal was set for Coromandel Superfast Express to pass through the station on the main line. But the train entered the loop line and collided with the goods train. If the outer signal was in red, the train would have been stopped. Now we have to investigate whether Coromandel Express passed the signal in danger or whether the signals were in green but took the train into the loop line,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

The official referred to other instances where trains passed into the loop line though there was a green signal for the main line, and said that such situations were possible when the signalling staff engaged in relay repair work without obtaining a block from the Section Controller.

“When a block is given, there would be no train operations in the section till the relay repair work is completed. But due to the hectic schedule of train operations, it is not so easy to get a block from the Section Controller. So the signalling staff inform the Station Master and attend to signalling repairs by opening the relay system. The factual position of these events would be clearly stored in the data logger,” he said.

The data logger will provide crucial input to the Commissioner of Railway Safety who will conduct the detailed investigation of the major accident, railway sources added.