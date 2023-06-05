Odisha train tragedy | First train chugs out of accident-hit area in Balasore after 51 hours

June 05, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

Just In | 1st train movement in section as services resume at the #BalasoreTrainAccident site in #Odisha after 51 hours. | @dawalelo reports. pic.twitter.com/RKOE63DggY — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 4, 2023

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section. pic.twitter.com/cXy3jUOJQ2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023