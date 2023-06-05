HamberMenu
Odisha train tragedy | First train chugs out of accident-hit area in Balasore after 51 hours

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port, and is running on the same track where the Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy.

June 05, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw watches as a goods train crosses the accident-hit zone at Balasore district in Odisha late on June 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw watches as a goods train crosses the accident-hit zone at Balasore district in Odisha late on June 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

Also Read | Loco pilots of Coromandel Express battle pain and false narratives

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Related Topics

railway accident / Orissa

