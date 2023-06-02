Coromandel Express derailment | At least 25 dead, more than 130 injured in Odisha’s Balasore district

June 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

Around 25 passengers are feared dead as several coaches were derailed in a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Shalimar Express in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

More than 130 people were injured and several others were feared dead as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line, officials said.

As many as 132 injured passengers have been shifted to different near by local hospitals. Nearly 50 ambulances have been deployed. Large number of buses are being mobilised to shift injured to hospitals, said Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

VIDEO | Several boggies of the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express are reported to have derailed after it collided with a goods train. Several casualties are also feared in the accident. pic.twitter.com/lPlVtG5uy2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2023

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286. The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said 47 people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital.

A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Particulars of derailment at BAHANAGABAZAR station of BHC section of KGP stn:



1. Train No. 12841 (Shalimar-Chennai)

2. Station: BAHANAGABAZAR (BNBR) KM no. 255.70 (approx. 140km from KGP)

3. Section: Bhadrak section (KGP stn)



4. Reporting time : 19:08 hrs



5. KGP ARME dep 19:22 pic.twitter.com/WwrjYiAKCt — DRM Kharagpur (@drmkgp) June 2, 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

West Bengal govt coordinating with Odisha

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and said, “Some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured.”

“We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations,” she added.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023