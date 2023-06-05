Days after the horrific accident, another goods train derails in Odisha 

June 05, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed near Sambardhara in the Bargarh district of Odisha on June 5. The train was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. No casualty was reported.

The incident happened on a private track laid inside the ACC Cement plant near Bargarh.

This is a narrow gauge line owned by the Bargarh cement works, and not by Indian Railways.

The incident happened days after the horrific train accident that happened in the State, which claimed 275 lives. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on June 2 evening.