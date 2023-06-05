HamberMenu
Package - in 19 stories
Derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express at the accident spot near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha.
Premium

What could have led Coromandel Express into the loop line?

V. Geetanath
Drone shot taken on June 4, 2023 shows restoration work at the site of the June 2, 2023 train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Loco pilots of Coromandel Express battle pain and false narratives

Maitri Porecha
A rescue worker inspects a damaged carriage at the train accident site near Balasore in Odisha.

Railways yet to rectify coupler issue that detaches coaches from engine

S. Vijay Kumar
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Centre for not implementing the suggestions and reducing in allocation for track renewals. File

Congress demands Rail Minister’s resignation, alleges Centre prioritised PR of Vande Bharat trains over rail safety

The Hindu Bureau
A rescue and search operation being conducted after the accident involving three trains, in Balasore district, Odisha on June 3, 2023.

Odisha train accident | Railway Board alleges ‘signalling interference’, seeks CBI probe

Satyasundar Barik,Maitri Porecha,Abhinay Lakshman
Relatives search for their family members among the photographs of deceased people on the NOCCI campus in Balasore district of Odisha on June 4, 2023.

Odisha train accident death toll lowered to 275

Satyasundar Barik
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the accident site where two passenger trains and a goods train collided with each other, in Balasore. File

Odisha train tragedy | Root cause of accident and people responsible identified: Railway Minister

ANI
Food being supplied to people stranded at Baiyappanahalli  station.

Odisha train accident: 32 from Karnataka who were stranded in West Bengal return safely

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw watches as a goods train crosses the accident-hit zone at Balasore district in Odisha late on June 4, 2023.

Odisha train tragedy | First train chugs out of accident-hit area in Balasore after 51 hours

PTI
Derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district of Odisha.

Odisha accident | Senior official flagged serious flaws in Indian Railways’ signalling system in February

S. Vijay Kumar
Workers are busy in the track reconstruction works at the Coromandel express accident spot at Bahanaga railway station after removing derailed coaches from the track in Balasore district of Odisha on June 04, 2023.

Odisha train accident: PIL in SC seeks setting up of inquiry commission headed by retired apex court judge

PTI
People walk past the site of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 3, 2023.

CAG’s 2022 report on ‘Derailments in Indian Railways’ flagged multiple shortcomings

Devesh K. Pandey
Derailed coaches of the Coromandal express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha

Odisha train accident | Probe to examine whether the Coromandel Express derailed or switched tracks

Maitri Porecha
File photo of a loco pilot testing the functioning of Kavach in South Central Railway.

Howrah-Chennai line has no Kavach system yet

Ravi Reddy
Derailed coaches of the Coromandal express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Odisha train accident | Data logger analysis to provide crucial evidence for rail probe

S. Vijay Kumar
Wounded survivors of the Odisha train accident at the Soro government hospital in Odisha’s Balasore on June 3, 2023.

Odisha train crash | Survivors remain traumatised; some wait for news of missing loved ones

Satyasundar Barik
NDRF personnel continue rescue operations at the incident site after a train accident claimed over 230 lives, in Balasore on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Green signal for main line was ‘taken off’, and Coromandel Express entered loop line: preliminary probe report

S. Vijay Kumar
Relatives and family members are seen near to the Bahanaga school for the identification where recovered dead bodies stored of the Coromandel express accident tragedy in Balasore district of Odisha.

Odisha train accident | Ringing mobile phones help relatives find injured kin

Satyasundar Barik
The Railway Board recently took up the issue of loco pilots being deployed over and above their prescribed working hours resulting in a threat to the safety of train operations.

Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways

S. Vijay Kumar
Odisha train tragedy

The Railways has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident; The Hindu takes a look at the major developments so far

June 05, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workers are busy in the track reconstruction and electrification wire repairing works at the Coromandel express accident spot at Bahanaga railway station after removing derailed coaches from the track in Balasore district of Odisha on June 4.

Workers are busy in the track reconstruction and electrification wire repairing works at the Coromandel express accident spot at Bahanaga railway station after removing derailed coaches from the track in Balasore district of Odisha on June 4. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

At least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 were left injured in a horrific three-train collision, involving a Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2.

Earlier, the Railways had declared the death toll at 288. However, on June 4, the Odisha government put the death toll at 275, saying that some bodies had been counted twice.

The accident occurred when the Coromandel Express, travelling on the main line heading south, crashed into a goods train parked on a loop line at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Bihar. The Yashwantpur-Howrah express, on the main line travelling north, then collided with some of the Coromandel Express’ derailed coaches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the spot on June 3 to take stock of the accident — dubbed as one of the most tragic accidents in the country.

Also read: In Frames | A glimpse of the triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district

The Railway Board has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on June 4. The Board said that “signalling interference” has been identified as the main cause of the accident.

Saying that the root cause of the collision had been identified as a problem in electronic interlocking — which is the operational signalling system for this stretch of the track — the Minister added that the people responsible for the error had also been identified.

Mr. Vaishnaw denied that the incident had anything to do with the anti-collision system “Kavach”.

Kavach — the state-of-the-art indigenously developed automatic train protection system (ATPS) project — has not been implemented yet on the Howrah-Chennai line passing through at least four railway zones.

Watch | Odisha train tragedy kills over 200, hundreds injured

Congress demands Rail Minister’s resignation

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw and asked if the Narendra Modi government ‘prioritised’ publicity of Vande Bharat trains over rail safety.

The party alleged that the Rail Minister’s “PR gimmicks” overshadowed the “serious deficiencies, criminal negligence and complete disregard for safety and security of Indian Railways”.

Orissa / railway / railway accident / indian railways / death / accident (general)

Top News Today

