Odisha train accident live updates | PM Modi convenes meet to review situation in Balasore; toll rises to 238

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday arrived at the Balasore District Hospital and met the people who were injured in the train accident.
Earlier, the Odisha CM also visited the incident spot and took stock of the situation. - ANI
June 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 10:50 am IST
At least 238 people are feared dead and over 900 people injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains — Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express — and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.
Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.
The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. “These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.
Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Disaster management personnel and firemen were busy at work trying to extricate bodies as dawn broke on this tiny way station on the east coast railway line.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day State mourning on Saturday in view of the tragic rail accident.
The Odisha government has issued the helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).
Southern Railway has set up a round-the-clock helpline and control office at Chennai. A press release said, commuters and relatives could contact the helpline and control office at 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354771.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Odisha’s Balasore on June 3 to take stock of the situation after at least 238 passengers were killed and 900 injured in the mishap involving two passenger trains and a goods train.
“West Bengal CM is likely to reach Balasore by this afternoon to take stock of the situation and will also meet injured,” according to sources. - ANI
Picture credit: Raghunathan S.R.
A special train carrying the relatives of the passengers who met with the accident in Odisha will leave for Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station on June 3 at 6.30 p.m.
Expressing distress over the train accident in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2 said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected.
PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Picture credit: Raghunathan S.R.
A special train carrying stranded passengers started from Bhadrak towards Chennai on Saturday. Approximately 250 passengers have boarded this train, according to Railway CPRO.
The train will tentatively reach Dr. MGR Chennai central tentatively at 9:00 hrs on June 4.
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, according to government sources.
Officials of the South Western Railways (SWR) said that 994 reserved passengers and around 300 unreserved are estimated to have boarded from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in the city in Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.
Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde said, “It is learnt that two General Second (GS) coaches and brake van of the train left from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal derailed. As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain the identity of passengers. In the reserved coach, details of passengers including contact number are available in the database, as they are registered during the reservation of the ticket.”
The following trains will remain cancelled/partially cancelled /diverted due to the accident:
CANCELLATION OF TRAINS
12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey
12863 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express
12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail
12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express
20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express
02837 Santragachi-Puri Special
22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express
12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar
12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah
12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri
12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah
12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri
12821 Shalimar Puri Dhauli Express from Shalimar
12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri
12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi
02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri
12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai
12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore
22201 Sealdah - Puri
12838 Howrah - Puri
18410 Howrah - Puri
8012 - Puri - Bhanjpur
18021 - Kharagpur - Khurda Road
8415 - Jaleswar- Puri
18044 - Bhadrak - Howrah
8411 - Balasore - Bhubaneswar
12666 - Howrah - Kanniyakumari
12074 - Howrah - Bhubaneswa22895 - Howrah - Puri
DIVERSION OF TRAINS VIA TATANAGAR:
22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express
22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express
18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express
22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express
12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh
18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh
12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on 03.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli
PARTIAL CANCELLATION
08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on 03.06.2023 will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on June 2 demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation over the horrific triple train crash in neighbouring Odisha.
TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on Opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.
UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash in Odisha in which at least 238 people were killed.
“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Mr. Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.
The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for June 3 related to the Modi government’s ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore. Party chief J.P. Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.
It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.
More than 150 passengers were in Train No. 12841 (Shalimar- Madras) Coromandel Express, and in Train No. 12864 (Yashwantpur – Howrah) Express, which crashed at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha on June 2.
The passengers boarded the train, going to Howrah, at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and several passengers coming by the Coromandel Express, are expected to alight at different stations in AP, the SCR officials said.
The accident took place at around 7 p.m. on June 2 when two coaches of 12864 (SMVB-HWH) Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed near Bahanaga Railway station in Balasore district. The derailed coaches tossed over to the adjoining track and hit the speeding 12841 Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction. It led to derailment of about 17 bogies.Click here to read more...
Enquiring about the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site along with a team of IAS officers to obtain a first-hand account of the passengers belonging to A.P. travelling in the ill-fated train, and extend all possible help.
Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar is leading the team of IAS officers consisting of joint commissioner of commercial taxes (Visakhapatnam) Anand and joint collector (Srikakulam) M. Naveen.
A high level inquiry will be conducted into the accident, said Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday after visiting the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore district. Commissioner (Railway Safety) will lead the inquiry, he said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed sorrow over the tragic train accident in Odisha and conveyed condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.
”Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time. @Naveen_Odisha,” he tweeted.
As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore in which over 230 people were killed and about 900 injured, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
He said the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle will inquire into the Odisha train accident. The cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report, he said.
Around 900 injured passengers are being treated at several hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts, says Pradeep Jena, Odisha Chief Secretary.
