Odisha train accident live updates | Main focus on rescue and relief operations, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as death toll rises to 238

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on June 2
June 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:35 am IST
At least 238 people are feared dead in a major rail accident in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.
Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.
The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. “These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.
Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Disaster management personnel and firemen were busy at work trying to extricate bodies as dawn broke on this tiny way station on the east coast railway line.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day State mourning on Saturday in view of the tragic rail accident.
The Odisha government has issued the helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).
June 03, 2023 09:28
June 03, 2023 09:26
June 03, 2023 09:10
Death toll rises to 238
June 03, 2023 09:09
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Odisha train accident site
WhatsApp Image 2023-06-03 at 8.27.10 AM.jpeg
June 03, 2023 09:00
Main focus on rescue and relief operations: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore in which over 230 people were killed and about 900 injured, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
He said the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle will inquire into the Odisha train accident. The cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report, he said.
June 03, 2023 08:59
Over 900 injured passengers being treated in hospitals
Around 900 injured passengers are being treated at several hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts, says Pradeep Jena, Odisha Chief Secretary.
