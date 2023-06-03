Odisha train accident live updates | Main focus on rescue and relief operations, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as death toll rises to 238

June 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

At least 238 people are feared dead and over 900 people injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains — Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express — and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. “These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.

Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Disaster management personnel and firemen were busy at work trying to extricate bodies as dawn broke on this tiny way station on the east coast railway line.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day State mourning on Saturday in view of the tragic rail accident.

The Odisha government has issued the helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Southern Railway has set up a round-the-clock helpline and control office at Chennai. A press release said, commuters and relatives could contact the helpline and control office at 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354771.

