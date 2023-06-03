BJP defers its Modi govt.’s ninth anniversary programme after tragic Odisha train accident

June 03, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023 related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.

Party president J.P. Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.

It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, June 2, 2023.