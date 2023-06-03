HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha train accident | DMK cancels centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi

Party president and T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said the accident had shaken the nation and it would not be appropriate to celebrate former T.N. CM M. Karunanidhi’s centenary at this point

June 03, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. CM M.K. Stalin visited Chennai Central Railway Station on Saturday, and made inquiries with Southern Railway officials about the accident in Odisha

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin visited Chennai Central Railway Station on Saturday, and made inquiries with Southern Railway officials about the accident in Odisha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday, June 3, 2023, announced the cancellation of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, on account of the train accident in Odisha, in which over 230 people were killed and over 900 injured.

Also Read | Odisha train accident live updates | Main focus on rescue and relief operations, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as death toll rises to 238

In a statement issued on Saturday, party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the accident had shaken the nation, and it would not be appropriate to celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) who had dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor and safeguarding of human rights.

The party has therefore cancelled all events, including a public meeting in North Chennai in which leaders of the DMK alliance parties were to participate on Saturday evening. The date for the meeting will be announced later, he said.

The party has also asked leaders and cadres to pay their tribute to Kalaignar at his memorial and observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to those who were killed in the train accident.

Related Topics

parties and movements / Tamil Nadu / railway accident / Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.