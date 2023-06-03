Coromandel Express derailment | PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

June 03, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:27 am IST

Expressing distress over the train accident in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Coromandel Express derailment live updates | 120 people killed, over 800 injured in Odisha triple train crash

The PM spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation. Several were killed and injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said, “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given ₹50,000.” The railway minister has announced ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.