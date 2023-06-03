HamberMenu
Ministry of Civil Aviation asks airlines to ‘monitor abnormal surge’ in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar

MoCA asked airlines not to charge penalty for cancellation or rescheduling for travellers who may be directly or indirectly impacted by the deadly train accident in the State

June 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only

Image for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sent an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar following a deadly train accident in the State.

Also read | Odisha train accident live updates

“In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same,” according to a statement from the Ministry.

It has also urged airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges for travellers who may be directly or indirectly impacted by the train accident.

