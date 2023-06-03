Coromandel Express derailment | List of cancelled and diverted trains

June 03, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

On Friday evening, at least 70 persons were feared dead and more than 350 injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha.

The Odisha government mobilised rescue teams from adjoining districts, while Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw solicited the help of the Air Force in the rescue operations.

As per a railway officer, several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express travelling to Howrah derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up-line. “These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said. The accident occurred at around 7 p.m., about 255 km from Howrah, he said.

Due to the accident, many trains have been cancelled or diverted to a different route.

The following trains will remain cancelled/partially cancelled /diverted due to the accident:

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey

12863 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiya Terminal Express

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail

12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express

02837 Santragachi-Puri Special

22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri

12821 Shalimar Puri Dhauli Express from Shalimar

12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri

12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi

02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri

12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai

12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore

DIVERSION OF TRAINS VIA TATANAGAR:

22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express

18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express

22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express

12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh

18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 01.06.2023 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on 03.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli

PARTIAL CANCELLATION