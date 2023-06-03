HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pope Francis offers prayers after Odisha train accident

The pontiff said he was "deeply saddened" by the "immense loss of life" caused by three-train collision on June 3 in Odisha

June 03, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Vatican City

AFP
Derailed coaches of the Coromandel express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on June 4, 2023.

Derailed coaches of the Coromandel express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Pope Francis on Saturday voiced immense sadness at the Odisha train accident which killed at least 261 people and injured over 900, and offered his prayers and condolences.

The pontiff said he was "deeply saddened" by the "immense loss of life" caused by Friday's three-train collision in Odisha State, India's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, (Pope Francis) sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss," senior Vatican cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram published by the Holy See.

"His Holiness likewise offers prayers for the many injured and for the efforts of the emergency service personnel," said the telegram, which was addressed to the apostolic nuncio in India, Leopoldo Girelli.

Disaster struck when an express train running north to Kolkata derailed, falling onto the adjacent southbound track.

Minutes later, another express train smashed into the wreckage and some of its coaches collided with a goods train halted nearby.

Related Topics

railway accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.