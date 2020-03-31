Mass migration defeats Corona preventive measures, MHA tells SC

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the 21-day national lockdown was “inevitable” in the face of an “unprecedented global crisis” like COVID-19. The government blamed “fake and misleading” messages on social media about COVID-19 for creating widespread panic, which led to mass “barefoot” journey of migrant workers from cities to their native villages.

“Deliberate or inadvertent fake news and material capable of causing serious panic in the minds of the public is found to be the single most unmanageable hindrance in the management of this challenge... Will set up a separate unit headed by a joint secretary level officer in the health ministry and consisting of eminent specialist doctors from recognised institutions like AIIMS to answer the queries of citizens”, the MHA's 39-page status report said.

The Ministry went on to claim that the government, in fact, took “pro-active, pre-emptive and timely” action 13 days before even the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern”. Very few countries in the world responded as well as India, and have been able to contain the infection from spreading. But the mass migration of the poor would defeat the preventive measures taken by the Central government, the Ministry said.

“There was no necessity for migrant workers to rush to their villages”, when the Centre, fully conscious that no citizen should be deprived of basic amenities, had announced a ₹1.70 lakh crore financial package under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' to take care of their daily needs, it noted.

“Mass migration defeats government preventive measures... They inevitably and unknowingly defeat the social distancing norm”, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla informed the Supreme Court.

The mass migration had to be stopped to protect the rural population so far “untouched” by the virus. Some State governments had initially arranged buses for the migrant workers, but later decided to not permit further movement. “If infection penetrates rural India, the epidemic, which has taken the form of a pandemic, would manifest itself in a still severe form, making its unmanageable to contain”, the report said.

Census figures

At one point, the Ministry indecipherably points out that the census figures show the total migrant population to be 4.14 crore, and the present crisis has only five to six lakh persons - “by a very rough estimate” - migrating back from COVID-infected cities to their native places.

The MHA report said 21,064 relief camps had been set up by the State governments and Union Territories on the directions of the Central government and 66,6291 persons have been sheltered. The Ministry said 22,88,279 stranded migrant workers, the poor, homeless and destitute persons have been provided food. The government was working on a warfooting.

The report said 15.25 lakh passengers were screened at airports, 40,000 people at 12 major seaports, 65 minor ports and 20 lakh at all land borders. The testing facility for Coronavirus had increased from just one lab in Pune in January 2020 to 118 labs across the country with a capacity to undertake sampling of 15,000 tests a day. Besides, the government had coordinated with 47 private lab chains having more than 20,000 collection centres.

The Centre said it had instructed all its ministries and departments, particularly defence, railways, para-military forces and the labour ministry, to create dedicated COVID-19 blocks/hospitals. There were 1.35 lakh isolation beds on the ready and 637 train coaches across 17 different zones converted into Coronavirus quarantine wards. Essential commodities such as food grains, salt, sugar, milk, fertilizers, petroleum products, coal, etc, were provided for. The railways have loaded more than 3435 racks with medical supplies in the last five days.

Earlier preparations

The government said it had started preparation against COVID-19 on the same day China went public about the disease. Thermal screenings in three major international airports started as way back as January 18. “Thermal screening of travellers began much before the first case was reported in India,” the MHA highlighted.

A total of 21 travel advisories, starting from the first one on January 30, were issued. The situation was monitored at the highest political and executive levels led by the Prime Minister. The management efforts against the virus was coordinated by a Group of Ministers led by the Union Health Minister, and a Joint Monitoring Group under the Director General of Health Services provided the technical support.

The MHA report referred to how the public embraced the 'Janta curfew'.

“People overwhelmingly expressed their gratitude to the front line employees fighting Coronavirus at 5 p.m. on the day of ‘Janta curfew’ by clapping, singing from their homes," the Ministry informed the court.