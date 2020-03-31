Coronavirus: Over 21k camps operational in country housing over 6.6 L people

Over 21,000 COVID-19 relief camps have been made operational in the country where more than 6.6 lakh stranded and destitute people are sheltered as of now, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday.
Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps.
She said the ministry was continuously monitoring the ongoing lockdown situation in coordination with the states and union territories and the situation till now has been satisfactory.
The essential supplies system is also running satisfactorily, she said, adding interstate cargo movement is also going on smoothly.
“We hope that the lockdown will be effective,” Mr. Srivastava said.
