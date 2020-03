Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against COVID-19 a success.

Mr. Modi had proposed the curfew on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Here is the official notification:

Text of Prime Minister’s address to the nation on combating COVID-19