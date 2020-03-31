Mumbai

4 more test positive in Worli Koliwada

Restricted access: Entry and exit points to Worli Koliwada have completely been sealed after four more positive cases were reported.

Fisherfolk colony locked down, disinfected; people screened

After four residents of Worli Koliwada tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, four more positive cases have been reported from the area, including Adarsh Nagar and Janata Colony. The immediate family members of the patients have reportedly tested negative.

On Monday, the fisherfolk colony was locked down and disinfected using sodium hypochlorite to prevent further spread of the virus. A large number of residents were also screened for symptoms of the virus. The confirmed cases include a doctor from Worli who runs a clinic nearby.

Sachin Ahir, former Worli MLA and Shiv Sena leader, said, “There are eight confirmed cases now, but we cannot call this community spread. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is tracing the contacts of the first patient. The lockdown was enforced to stall further spread. We will ease restrictions from Tuesday so that people can go out to buy essentials.”

BMC workers are now conducting door-to-door visits to check if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19. The colony’s population of around 8,000, including a large number of migrants, live in ground-plus-one or two-storey houses. Most residents use public toilets, posing a major challenge to maintaining social distancing. Vegetable vendors in the colony have been moved to a different location to ensure social distancing.

On Sunday, a resident of Worli Koliwada, in his 50s, who worked in a public sector undertaking in Trombay and ran a seafood stall, tested positive. Two members of his family also tested positive, besides another resident of the colony.

