State govt. asks citizens to walk to local stores

People will have to now walk to buy provisions, that too from local stores. A government directive to this effect is aimed at stopping people from roaming around in vehicles as well as migrant workers from leaving the city. In addition, marriage halls across the State will be used to provide shelter to migrant labourers.

“We have decided that in Bengaluru, purchase of vegetables, fruits and provisions should be localised. This purchase should be done on foot as much as possible and vehicles should not be used,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons here after a meeting with senior officials of the Labour and Police Departments, and BBMP.

Shelter for workers

He further said that migrant workers from other districts in Bengaluru would be accommodated in marriage halls in each ward in the BBMP limits as well as in districts where migrant labourers are located. “Migrant workers leaving Bengaluru has caused administrative problems in other districts. As per the new guidelines, these workers are to be kept in marriage halls. Food and ration would be provided for them,” he added.

2,000 vehicles seized

Meanwhile, the city police continued seizing vehicles and booking cases against motorists who stepped out of their houses. Since Sunday, the city police have seized over 2,000 vehicles found moving on the roads across the city.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who reviewed the situation on Monday, said the police will return the vehicles seized on Sunday, but vehicles seized from Monday will be kept at the stations till the lockdown period is over and violators will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act. He has also asked the police to video record the seizure procedure.

Among the other pointers he has given to the police are enforcement without lathi until further orders, barricading of major roads and checking passes and ensuring they are not misused.

Mr. Rao has also said that patrolling vehicles should help people with medical emergency by taking them to hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance. People who are part of essential services, including food, grocery supplies, milk and ATM cash vehicles should be allowed to move freely, he added.

Three-hour shift

The city police personnel deployed for lockdown duty will get to work in three shifts like their traffic counterparts, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said.

At present, they are working for 12 hours since the Janata Curfew. Hence, it has been decided to give them the required rest, he said, addressing the police personnel across the city through their walkie-talkie.

The city police have also set up kitchens in the sub-division to provide food to police staff as well as for those in need - such as the homeless.