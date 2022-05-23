Husband found guilty in Vismaya dowry death case

Quantum of sentence to be pronounced today

Kiran Kumar coming out of the court after being pronounced guilty in the Vismaya dowry death case in Kollam on Monday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Monday found Kiran Kumar, the only accused in Vismaya dowry death case, guilty. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday.

The court found him guilty under Sections 304 (B) (dowry death) 498 (A) (matrimonial cruelty for dowry) and 306 (abetment to suicide) along with Sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court also cancelled the bail granted to Kiran Kumar. The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Court Judge K.N. Sujith.

Vismaya, a 24-yer-old BAMS student was found dead on June 21, 2021 and as per the 500-page chargesheet submitted before Sasthamcotta Judicial Magistrate Court, she was forced to take the extreme step due to consistent dowry harassment.

Vismaya’s father who was present at the court said his daughter finally got justice. He added that if the accused appealed to a higher court, the family would act accordingly in consultation with the public prosecutor.

Digital evidence

Digital evidence received from the phones of Visamaya and Kiran Kumar were presented before the court as key evidences. It included audio clips in which Vismaya tells her father about the harassment she faced at her husband’s home.

Distraught over the emotional and physical torture, Vismaya repeatedly says she is scared to stay with her husband.

In another recording, Kiran Kumar clearly expresses his displeasure over the car gifted by Vismaya’s family and says he was expecting a better one.

According to investigating officer DySp P. Rajkumar, the biggest challenge was categorising the digital evidence, that included over 120 audio clips, and presenting it before the court.

Advocate G. Mohanraj, who earlier appeared in the sensational Uthra murder case, was the Special Public Prosecutor.

“Since it will be a verdict against the system of dowry we expect maximum punishment,” he said. The prosecution had presented 42 witnesses, 120 documents and 12 exhibits during the trial.

Dismissed from service

Kiran Kumar, a former assistant motor vehicle inspector, was dismissed from service making him the first government servant to lose his job in connection with a case related to dowry harassment.

Transport Minister Antony Raju welcomed the court verdict and said the department had conducted a time-bound probe into the matter and Kiran Kumar was dismissed for service within 45 days of Vismaya’s suicide.

“The verdict proves the departmental action against the accused, who had violated the law prohibiting government officials from demanding dowry, was right. This will be a lesson for other government servants who go against law,” he said.