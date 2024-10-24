GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyclonic storm Dana LIVE updates: One million to evacuate in Odisha; trains cancelled amid heavy rain

“Heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning,” says IMD official

Published - October 24, 2024 08:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen move their boats to higher ground from the Bay of Bengal Sea at Chandrabhaga beach at Konark as cyclone ’Dana’ is set to make landing on Odisha coast on Thursday.

Fishermen move their boats to higher ground from the Bay of Bengal Sea at Chandrabhaga beach at Konark as cyclone ’Dana’ is set to make landing on Odisha coast on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The IMD has indicated that Cyclone Dana is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the early hours of October 24

“We plan to shift 10 lakh people to different cyclone shelters where all services will be made available. We hope that the evacuation would pick up by evening,” Suresh Pujari, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said following the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Also Read: Unique challenge as cyclonic storm likely to make landfall near Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park

The IMD has prohibited all marine activities, including fishing, in the Bay of Bengal until the cyclone has passed. “All fishermen returned to the coast by Tuesday evening,” said Pujari.

The Met warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours in isolated places in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts on October 24 and 25. “Heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time, which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning,” he added.

Also Read: Impact of Cyclonic story Dana on October 24, 2024 highlights

Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled a large number of trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.

With the cyclone approaching fast towards the state’s coast, several activities including the functioning of the Orissa High Court, Biju Patnaik International Airport, ports at Paradip and Dhamara, all educational institutions and others remain suspended in wake of the impending calamity.

  • October 24, 2024 08:41
    West Bengal Raj Bhavan sets up task force

    In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana and its effects predicted from the midnight of October 23 to the morning of October 26, the West Bengal Raj Bhavan has set up a task force and control room to assist the public in this hour of need.

    Governor Bose advised the people not to panic, to be resilient, and to follow the protocol and instructions of the competent authority and the State Government on how to face the cyclone. 

    The Governor expresses confidence that the resilient people of Bengal will face the crisis with resilience and fortitude.

    Under the direction of the Governor, Raj Bhavan has opened a 24x7 control room with phone numbers: 033-22001641; email: emergency.danarajbhavan@gmail.com.Shrikumar Bandyopadhyay, Head of Task Force (Coordination), former IG, SSB, and Ex-SPG, will head the Control Room.

    - ANI

October 24, 2024 08:41 am IST

cyclones / natural disasters / disaster management / West Bengal / Kolkata / Orissa

