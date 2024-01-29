Karnataka: Hegde likely to seek 15 more days to submit caste census report

January 29, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

With just two days left for the extended tenure of the chairman of Karnataka Permanent Commission for Backward Classes, K. Jayaprakash Hegde, to end, it is now learnt that he is likely to seek a little more time to complete the socio economic survey (census) report before it is submitted to the government.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office aware of the development said that Mr. Hegde has sought 15 more days to complete the report, and it is likely that the extension will be given to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Though Mr. Hegde has asked for extension orally, the government is yet to receive a formal requisition from him,” sources said.

Over the last few days, there has been speculation whether Mr. Hegde would submit his report to the government or not. The government in November 2023 extended his tenure till January 31, 2024, to facilitate completion of the report after he sought more time just before his tenure was to end on November 26.

The survey conducted in 2015 during the tenure of H. Kantharaj Commission has been dogged by controversy with two land-owning dominant communities Vokkaligas and Lingayats opposing the survey report. While the original report of Kantharaj Commission is reportedly missing, it does not have the signature of the member secretary too. However, the data collected during the survey exercise is intact, and Mr. Hegde’s commission is working on preparing the report based on the data.