GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: Hegde likely to seek 15 more days to submit caste census report

January 29, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With just two days left for the extended tenure of the chairman of Karnataka Permanent Commission for Backward Classes, K. Jayaprakash Hegde, to end, it is now learnt that he is likely to seek a little more time to complete the socio economic survey (census) report before it is submitted to the government.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office aware of the development said that Mr. Hegde has sought 15 more days to complete the report, and it is likely that the extension will be given to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Though Mr. Hegde has asked for extension orally, the government is yet to receive a formal requisition from him,” sources said.

Over the last few days, there has been speculation whether Mr. Hegde would submit his report to the government or not. The government in November 2023 extended his tenure till January 31, 2024, to facilitate completion of the report after he sought more time just before his tenure was to end on November 26.

The survey conducted in 2015 during the tenure of H. Kantharaj Commission has been dogged by controversy with two land-owning dominant communities Vokkaligas and Lingayats opposing the survey report. While the original report of Kantharaj Commission is reportedly missing, it does not have the signature of the member secretary too. However, the data collected during the survey exercise is intact, and Mr. Hegde’s commission is working on preparing the report based on the data.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.