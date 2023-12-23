Seers, Mahasabha office-bearers call for ‘scientific caste census’

December 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seers of various Veerashaiva Lingayat mutts, office-bearers of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and leaders unanimously announced at the 24th Convention of the Mahasabha that they were opposed to what they termed as an ‘unscientific caste census’ and wanted the government to conduct a caste census in a scientific manner.

Participating in the inaugural session of the 24th Mahadhiveshan of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha in Davangere on Saturday, which was preceded by a massive procession of president Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the speakers on the dais vociferously appealed to the community members to bury their differences over sub sects to demand for a ‘scientific’ caste census.

Addressing the gathering from the stage named after former Chief Minister Nijalingappa, the seers and speakers gave a call for being united on the issue of caste census.

Inaugurating the convention, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt clarified that they were not opposed to caste the census, but wanted it to be done in a scientific manner so that it gave a clear and factual picture about caste and community. He recalled that at the convention chaired by Sri Siddhanga Seer in Mumbai, the Mahasabha itself had demanded conducting caste census. “We are not opposed to caste census, but it should be conducted scientifically. Now the population has also grown. In addition to it, the Centre should include all the subsects of the community in the central OBC list,” he said.

Sri Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Swami issued a warning to the present government saying that previously the government burnt its hands trying to divide the community. And now through the unscientific census, attempts were being made to reduce the population of the community, and if done there would be strong consequences, he warned.

Making introductory remarks, National General Secreary of the Mahasabha and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed concern over the community getting weaker from an organisational point of view. Emphasising that they were not opposed to caste census, he said that already they had made an appeal to the government to hold a caste census in a scientific manner.

Elaborating on the history of Mahasabha, national president Shamanur Shivashankarappa spoke about the various sessions of the two-day convention. MP G.M. Siddeshwar released a souvenir and a host of elected representatives and office-bearers were present.

Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami of Taralubalu Mutt, Sirigere, suggested that government hold an online survey of the community before releasing the report of the caste census. He said Lingayats should shun the mindset of not declaring themselves as Lingayats for the sake of getting government benefits.