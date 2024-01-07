GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OBC, Dalit seers urge Karnataka govt. to accept caste census report

The dominant communities of Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities have demanded a fresh survey

January 07, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a meeting with Heads of various mutta.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a meeting with Heads of various mutta. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A delegation of seers representing Dalit and OBC communities, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, urged him to accept the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey, popularly known as caste census. Responding to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government will decide on it based on legal opinion.

The delegation included Siddarameshwara Swami (representing the Bhovi community), Valmiki Prasannanandapuri Swami (representing the Valmiki community), Kaginele Mahasamsthana’s Kanaka Gurupeeta Niranjananandapuri (of Kuruba community), and others.

While there is demand from OBC communities to accept the report of the survey conducted back in 2015, dominant communities of Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities have argued that the survey is “unscientific” and should not be accepted. They have demanded a fresh survey.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.