BJP stays silent on mahasabha not wanting ‘Hindu’ tag for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

December 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The demographically and politically strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’s representative organisation Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha recently resolved to appeal to the community members not to identify themselves as “Hindu” or by their subcastes during the census. Instead, it wants them to mention “Veerashaiva” or “Lingayat” before the religion column as per the resolution.

The complete absence of any response to this stand of the mahasabha by Sangh Parivar and the BJP is baffling many, considering that they had before the 2018 Assembly elections taken strong exception to the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s move to recommend separate religion status for Veerashaiva-Lingayats. BJP leaders had launched a scathing campaign against those championing the cause, alleging that they were bent on “dividing the community.”

The recommendation from the State government, naturally, did not receive any support from the BJP-led Union government and it was returned to the State. BJP had made it an important election issue, alleging that Congress was trying to divide the religion for the sake of political gain. The community also stood divided on the issue, with those affiliated to BJP and some of the Veerashaiva seers strongly criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah. It is believed that this adversely impacted the Congress in the 2018 elections in some parts.

This time, however, it is strikingly different, with even BJP strongman B.S. Yediyurappa, who took part in the mahasabha’s 24th mega convention in Davangere, remaining silent over it. Mr. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders, including party’s firebrand Basanagouda Patil, have been dared to comment on the resolution of not identifying as Hindus. National general secretary of Jagatika Lingayata Mahasabha Shivanand Jamdar’s demand for a reply from RSS and Panchacharyas has not received any response.

Not a clear demand

The mahasabha, which doesn’t want its members to identify themselves as Hindus, however, has not openly demanded an independent religions status in its resolution. But it wants all the sub-castes of Veerashaiva-Lingayats to be brought under the Central list of Other Backward Classes.

According to secretary of Veerashaiva Mahasabha H.M. Renuka Prasanna, independent religion status should not be confused with reservation, as at present within Hindu religion, reservation has been extended to various castes. And that is why they want reservation for all the sub-castes under central list and the fight for separate religion is altogether different matter.