Not proper to criticise caste census even before report is public, says Siddaramaiah

December 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

It is not proper to oppose or criticise the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (popularly called caste census) even before the report is public, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Gadag on Sunday.

“The Justice H. Kantharaju report on the socio-economic condition of various communities and classes in the State is being opposed by some political and religious leaders who are claiming it is unscientific. It is not proper to oppose it before knowing its contents. The Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission of the State is yet to submit the report to the government. It is yet to be received or accepted. The question of discussing its contents or merits will arise only after the report is before the government,” he told journalists.

Comment that it is not scientific is based on speculation, without knowing the contents of the report, he said. “Let the report be submitted and then we can discuss about it,” he said.

Context of row

Two powerful caste blocs of Karnataka -- separately under the banner of the All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha (AIVM) and Vokkaliga Sangha -- have opposed the caste census report calling it “unscientific” and demanded fresh census. During the course of the session last week, Mahasabha had submitted a petition -- signed by Ministers M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, and Shivanand Patil – urging Mr. Siddaramaiah to discard the caste census conducted in 2016. Sangha’s petition earlier had been signed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and JD(S) president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with a similar demand.

Interestingly, AICC chief had publicly criticised Mr. Shivakumar’s stand in Rajya Sabha. “All upper caste people are united on this,” Mr. Kharge had said, when the BJP members sought his opinion on the differences within the State government on the caste census issue.

On corruption

At Gadag, to a query on charges of corruption, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “We will not tolerate any case of corruption. The government will take strict action against the corrupt.”

“If we come to know of any complaints or credible allegations of corruption anywhere in the State, we will not keep quiet. We will order a detailed investigation into the allegations and action will follow,” he said. He was reacting to a question on allegations of some KSRTC officers accepting bribe to depute drivers and conductors on various routes. “We are already investigating the allegations of 40% commission against the previous government. Action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in Gadag to inaugurate the Balamandira Girls Home. Law Minister H.K. Patil was also present.