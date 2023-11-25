Ex-chairman of Karnataka backward classes commission disputes claims of caste survey report going missing

November 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that all the reports related to the Socio-economic and Educational Survey (caste census) conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes during his tenure had been handed over to the commission, the former chairman of the commission H. Kantharaj on Saturday disputed claims that the original report has gone missing.

His comments on Saturday came following reports that the current chairman of the commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde had written to the government about the missing original report of the survey and also about the missing signature of the then member- secretary.

On reports on the original survey report going missing, he said all the volumes of the report were handed over to the then member-secretary Vasanth Kumar and were sealed in trunks. He said that the report is complete and ready can be submitted.

“The commission has submitted 36 reports — that are part of the original survey report — to the government already. These reports are recommendations to plan programmes for backward classes welfare,” he told reporters here. The recommendations, included spelling changes, synonyms for castes, changes in categories, and inclusion into the backward classes list for reservation purposes based on memorandum that were recieved, he added.

Mr. Kantharaj said the data collected by the commission had been validated by the chairman, members, and member-secretary. While three member-secretaries served during the period, he said that only the last volume of the survey report does not have the signature of the member-secretary. “However, the member-secretary has signed for the proceeding copy of the meeting and discussion held in the commission on the subject.”

Defending the survey, he said it was the most comprehensive survey conducted at the State level since the 1931 census, and that it adhered to the Supreme Court orders and constitutional provisions. “The government had ordered a survey in June 2014 even before our commission was set up. This was just not a caste survey. Details of as many as 55 parameters, including details on educational qualification, employment, and social and economic status were collected.

Mr. Kantharaj said that about 1.58 lakh enumerators have worked on the survey that was conducted at the cost of ₹158 crore. Prestigious institutions have certified that the report is comprehensive and scientific.