HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jayaprakash Hegde reappointed as Backward Classes chairman

November 25, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
K. Jayaprakash Hegde.

K. Jayaprakash Hegde. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday reappointed K. Jayaprakash Hegde as the chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. In a notification, the government fixed his tenure till January 31, 2024, or till the submission of the socio economic and educational survey (caste census), whichever is earlier.

While the current term of Mr. Hegde is set to end on Sunday, he has sought time to submit the report which was widely anticipated. The development comes amid bitter opposition from the two land owning dominant communities - Veerashaiva/Lingayat and Vokkaligas - that have termed the data collected as part of caste census in 2015 as “unscientific”.

The government had earlier asked the commission to utilise the data collected by H. Kantharaj Commission and prepare a new report. Commission sources said that the work on preparation of the report is 90% complete.

The reappointment also comes close on the heels of another controversy over the original report of Mr. Kantharaj commission going missing. However, commission sources said the original data that has been authenticated with signatures from the then commission chairman, members, and member secretary is intact.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.