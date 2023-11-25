Jayaprakash Hegde reappointed as Backward Classes chairman

November 25, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday reappointed K. Jayaprakash Hegde as the chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. In a notification, the government fixed his tenure till January 31, 2024, or till the submission of the socio economic and educational survey (caste census), whichever is earlier.

While the current term of Mr. Hegde is set to end on Sunday, he has sought time to submit the report which was widely anticipated. The development comes amid bitter opposition from the two land owning dominant communities - Veerashaiva/Lingayat and Vokkaligas - that have termed the data collected as part of caste census in 2015 as “unscientific”.

The government had earlier asked the commission to utilise the data collected by H. Kantharaj Commission and prepare a new report. Commission sources said that the work on preparation of the report is 90% complete.

The reappointment also comes close on the heels of another controversy over the original report of Mr. Kantharaj commission going missing. However, commission sources said the original data that has been authenticated with signatures from the then commission chairman, members, and member secretary is intact.