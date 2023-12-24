GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State has no power to conduct caste census, says Bommai

No one can rule Karnataka by ignoring Veerashaiva Lingayat, according to the former Chief Minister

December 24, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

No one can rule Karnataka by ignoring Veerashaiva Lingayat, the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said in Davangere on Sunday.

He was speaking at one of the sessions during the 24th convention of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

“Veerashaiva Mahasabha is a large family of close-knit relatives who love each other and work for the best interests of others. We are a community that has not wished or caused any harm to any of the other communities. However, some forces are trying to divide us. We should identity such signs and stop them,” he said.

Mr. Bommai accused the Congress government of using caste census to create divisions in society.

“The State government has no power to conduct caste census. Only the Union government can do it. What the State government is claiming to have conducted is a socio-economic status survey of various caste groups. The State government should not create confusion in the minds of the people over such surveys. All surveys should be scientifically conducted. No community should suffer injustice,” he said.

The former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, Ministers and community leaders were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.