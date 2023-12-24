State has no power to conduct caste census, says Bommai

December 24, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

No one can rule Karnataka by ignoring Veerashaiva Lingayat, the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said in Davangere on Sunday.

He was speaking at one of the sessions during the 24th convention of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

“Veerashaiva Mahasabha is a large family of close-knit relatives who love each other and work for the best interests of others. We are a community that has not wished or caused any harm to any of the other communities. However, some forces are trying to divide us. We should identity such signs and stop them,” he said.

Mr. Bommai accused the Congress government of using caste census to create divisions in society.

“The State government has no power to conduct caste census. Only the Union government can do it. What the State government is claiming to have conducted is a socio-economic status survey of various caste groups. The State government should not create confusion in the minds of the people over such surveys. All surveys should be scientifically conducted. No community should suffer injustice,” he said.

The former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, Ministers and community leaders were present.