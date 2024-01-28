Will accept Kantharaj commission report: Siddaramaiah

January 28, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that H. Kantharaj’s report on the Socio-economic and Educational Survey or the caste census is being opposed by some without reading it, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government was committed to accepting the Kantharaj commission report.

The announcement came in the light of the current chairperson of the Karnataka State Permanent Commission for Backward Classes Jayaprakash Hegde finalising the report of the survey that is expected to be submitted to the government shortly. Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said he would accept the report if it was submitted, and that he would discuss the details after the report was submitted.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a nationwide survey of backward classes if the party comes to power,” he said at a convention of the oppressed classes at Chitradurga on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the Congress government in Karnataka was committed to providing justice to all the oppressed classes and empowering them by conducting the caste census. He, however, was non-committal on the fate of the Kantharaj commission report.

“Mr. Gandhi has urged for a national-level caste census to provide justice to the oppressed sections. We are committed to doing this in Karnataka,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok told presspersons here that Congress Ministers had signed against the caste census stating that it was unscientific. Is it fair to implement the census report now, he sought to know.