Electric Bus of the Year award for EV Power Plus of KSRTC

KSRTC clinched the award during the 10th edition of the National Award for Leadership and Excellence in Electric Vehicles event, which was organized by World Manufacturing Congress in Bengaluru

September 16, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating EV Power Plus electric buses on various routes, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru. 

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating EV Power Plus electric buses on various routes, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) electric bus EV Power Plus has won the Electric Bus of the Year award.

KSRTC clinched the award during the 10th edition of the National Award for Leadership and Excellence in Electric Vehicles event, which was organized by World Manufacturing Congress in Bengaluru.

The KSRTC is operating electric buses on various routes, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru. Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on a gross cost contract basis, under which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

In addition, KSRTC has earned recognition for its innovative HR practices at the 22nd Asia Pacific HRM Congress and has received two awards — Best in Class Employer and Best in Class Safety Initiative — at the 15th Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership Awards.

Karnataka / road transport

