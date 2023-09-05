HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC set to abolish 1.5x night fare in buses

September 05, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will eliminate the 1.5 times higher night fare in buses soon, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

At present, BMTC imposes a surcharge at 1.5 times higher than the standard fare for services between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the city.

Mr. Reddy announced that an official directive to eliminate the night fare wlll be issued soon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy also revealed that BMTC’s mobile application, ‘Namma BMTC,’ is set to be officially unveiled on September 25 as a part of BMTC’s 25th anniversary.

He further said: “The eagerly anticipated Namma BMTC app, scheduled for release on September 25, will offer features such as real-time bus tracking and the convenience of purchasing bus tickets through the app.”

Following the introduction of UPI-based payments as a pilot initiative by the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) recently, Mr. Reddy on Monday announced plans to implement a similar cashless ticketing system for both BMTC and KSRTC soon.

Mr. Reddy announced these plans following his inspection of the Kalasipalya bus terminus in the city on Monday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.