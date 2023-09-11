HamberMenu
Practically not possible to meet private transporters’ demands, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Contending that the government’s scheme is aimed at benefiting women, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed the possibility of compensating the losses of private transporters

September 11, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru on September 11, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practically not possible’ for the Karnataka Government to fulfil demands of private transporters, who stayed off the roads in Bengaluru on September 11. The strike was called off following a meeting with Transport Minister B. Ramalinga Reddy who promised to look into the demands of private transport operators.

But in Mysuru, speaking to reporters on his arrival at the airport, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We can’t do anything if they place impossible demands.”

The Congress government in Karnataka had launched the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women in State-run KSRTC buses, for the benefit of women travellers.

“But private transporters are demanding that the government compensate their losses since women are no longer availing their services.” Contending that the government’s scheme is aimed at benefiting women, Mr Siddaramaiah dismissed the possibility of compensating the losses of private transporters.

However, he said the government will not curb protests in a democratic set-up as long as the demonstrations were peaceful.

Karnataka / welfare

