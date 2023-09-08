HamberMenu
Shakti beneficiaries to pay service charge of ₹14.16 per card

September 08, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Cabinet, which met on Thursday, has decided that under the Shakti scheme, a service charge of ₹14.16 per card would be levied on each beneficiary. Under the scheme, the women passengers are eligible to travel free of cost in ordinary buses of all Road Transport Corporations.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to purchase 250 buses (₹100 crore) for KSRTC, 375 buses (₹150 crore) for North Western KSRTC, 250 buses (₹100 crore) for Kalyana Karnataka RTCs, and 370 electric buses (₹150 crore) for BMTC.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also decided to declare a list of drought-hit taluks in the State after obtaining all information on the ground in the next meeting.

