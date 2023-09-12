HamberMenu
Road safety lessons for KSRTC bus drivers

September 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CII and Yi Mysuru in partnership with the Mysuru City Police is organising a training session on Road Safety Guidelines and Work Effectiveness for city bus drivers on Wednesday at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering here. The inaugural session of the programme will be held at 9.30 a.m.

The initiative aims to promote a holistic approach to road safety, covering essential topics such as behavioral approaches, defensive driving, road safety compliances, visual basics, drivers’ attitudes and lifestyles, and technical attitudes. The goal is to project Mysuru as a safer city, thus enhancing tourism and creating a positive socio-economic impact on the region, a release said.

