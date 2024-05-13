GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal Revanna case | Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party demands court-monitored investigation

KRS workers staged Hassan Chalo protest march and submitted a memorandum to the district DC.

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti, a political party, staged a protest demanding court-monitored probe into Prajwal Revanna case, in Hassan on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to DC.

Members of Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti, a political party, staged a protest demanding court-monitored probe into Prajwal Revanna case, in Hassan on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to DC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party workers staged a protest in Hassan on Monday, May 13, demanding a court-monitored probe in the Prajwal Revanna case. JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna has been accused of raping and sexually harassing many women.

Under the leadership of the party’s State vice-president, S.H. Linge Gowda, party workers took out the Hassan Chalo march. Many workers from different parts of the State staged a dharna, took out a protest march, and submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama.

Revanna round-up

Mr. Linge Gowda, addressing the protesters, said that Prajwal Revanna was given an opportunity to contest in the Lok Sabha polls just because he was the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. “What was his contribution to society before contesting the elections? The political party is also responsible for the charges he is facing now,” he said.

Members of the Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti submitted a memorandum to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama demanding court-monitored probe into Prajwal Revanna case, in Hassan on May 13, 2024.

Members of the Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti submitted a memorandum to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama demanding court-monitored probe into Prajwal Revanna case, in Hassan on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Further, he said society and the State government should treat the survivors in the case with respect. An elected representative had abused them sexually. Those who approached him with various kinds of requests had been abused. The government should arrest him, no matter where he is. He stressed the need for a court-monitored investigation as the people ruling in the State have been accused of leaking the objectionable content.

Janani Vatsala, vice-president of the party’s youth wing, said that nearly 50 politicians, spread over all three political parties, had taken stay orders from courts on the publication of objectionable photos and videos. “This shows that many of our elected representatives too have committed crimes that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of. We are appealing to the public to reject all these parties,” she said.

