Revanna gets bail in kidnap case; likely to be released from prison on May 14

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat granted bail to Revanna laying down six conditions, including restrictions on entering K.R. Nagar, the hometown of the victim

Updated - May 13, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Revanna

H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File Photo

H.D. Revanna, former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, who was arrested in connection with an alleged abduction case on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by his son and “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, was granted bail on Monday. He will likely be released on May 14.

Mr. Revanna has been accused of abducting a rape victim of his son Mr. Prajwal allegedly to prevent her from testifying against him. 

The Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, that had turned down his anticipatory bail plea in the case leading to his arrest on May 4, granted him bail on Monday. Mr. Revanna was remanded into seven days judicial custody on May 8, and since then, has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex.

The bail order came at around 6.30 p.m. and the inmates are usually not released from prison after 7 p.m. So he will likely be released from prison on Tuesday, police sources said.

What prosecution said

The prosecution had objected to granting him bail arguing that the rape victim was abducted at the behest of Mr. Revanna and that this was not just any abduction case, but an abduction of a rape victim to hinder the process of law. The prosecution also submitted an investigation update report in a sealed cover to the judge on Monday, which was later shared with the defence advocate as well.

The defence advocates sought to punch holes in the prosecution’s argument and claimed the abduction case was not made out against Mr. Revanna. Delay in the complaint and the statement of the victim and the place from where the victim was picked up by the SIT were some of the points raised by the defence advocate C.V. Nagesh. 

Six conditions

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat granted bail to Mr. Revanna laying down six conditions, including two sureties, and a ₹5 lakh bond. Mr. Revanna has been directed to not destroy evidence in the case, not to directly or indirectly approach the victim, not enter K.R. Nagar taluk, the hometown of the victim, cooperate with the SIT investigation and appear before them whenever called. He has also been directed to submit his passport to the court and not leave the State without permission from the court. 

In developments related to the same case, SIT has got the custody of the second accused Satish Babu for another four days. Three other accused, Manu, Madhu and Sujay, were remanded into judicial custody on Monday. 

