Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Hassan MLA demands arrest of all those behind circulation of videos

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) has said that those behind the circulation of objectionable videos in the Prajwal Revanna case should be arrested.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, May 13, the MLA said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two people. “Many more people are involved in the circulation of videos and photos. The police have arrested two people. Through the media, I learnt that they are close associates of former MLA (Preetham Gowda of BJP). I am told that a few highly influential people are behind the circulation of the content. The SIT should find them,” he said.

Regarding the case of sexual abuse against Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MLA said whoever committed the crime should face action.

He expressed confidence that former minister H.D. Revanna arrested on charges of abducting a woman, would get bail soon. “Revanna has been arrested for political reasons. He is not involved in any crime. I wish he was released soon,” he said.

The JD(S) MLA, who was on vacation after the elections, said he went to meet Revanna in the prison in Bengaluru. However, he did not get permission.