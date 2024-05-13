GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Holenarasipur court sends Devaraje Gowda to police custody

Published - May 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Holenarasipur Court has remanded BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, facing charges of sexual assault, to police custody for three days from Tuesday.

Holenarasipur Police had moved the court seeking his custody for interrogation. The court accepted their plea and granted the custody. The police will take him from the district jail at Hassan on Tuesday.

Mr. Devaraje Gowda was arrested on May 11 based on a complaint filed by a lady in Holenarasipur. He had been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Devaraje Gowda, who contested for Holenarasipur assembly seat during the assembly polls in 2023, had claimed that he possessed video and photo content related to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. However, the content was leaked by unknown people ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He blamed Congress leaders for the leak and circulation of the objectionable content.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.