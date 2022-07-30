ABVP activists protest against Karnataka Home Minister, FIR lodged against 30

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was not at home when the activists came. They barged into the house and had an altercation when the police stopped them.

Police personnel detain ABVP activists as they protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra seeking ‘justice’ for slain BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an embarrassing turn of events for the BJP and the state government, a group of activists from the party's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's official residence in the City on Saturday, demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, who they alleged had a role in the murders of Hindutva activists.

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths — such as Yuva Morcha, social media cell, which has seen hundreds of resignations in protest, and now the ABVP taking to the streets — following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently.

Mr. Jnanendra was not at home when the activists came. They barged into the house and had an altercation when the police stopped them. Activists shouted slogans protesting the inaction against culprits in the murders of Hindutva activists. They were later detained. The J. C. Nagar Police have registered an FIR against 30 ABVP activists. They are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jananedra said he understood the anguish of ABVP activists and he would himself call and meet with them. "The government is also thinking on the lines of proscribing PFI and its affiliates," he said.