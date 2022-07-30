Karnataka

ABVP activists protest against Karnataka Home Minister, FIR lodged against 30

Police personnel detain ABVP activists as they protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra seeking ‘justice’ for slain BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru on July 30, 2022.

Police personnel detain ABVP activists as they protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra seeking ‘justice’ for slain BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an embarrassing turn of events for the BJP and the state government, a group of activists from the party's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's official residence in the City on Saturday, demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, who they alleged had a role in the murders of Hindutva activists.

Also read: Analysis | BJP has a Karnataka-sized problem, and it’s all an inside job

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths — such as Yuva Morcha, social media cell, which has seen hundreds of resignations in protest, and now the ABVP taking to the streets — following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently.

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Jnanendra was not at home when the activists came. They barged into the house and had an altercation when the police stopped them. Activists shouted slogans protesting the inaction against culprits in the murders of Hindutva activists. They were later detained. The J. C. Nagar Police have registered an FIR against 30 ABVP activists. They are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jananedra said he understood the anguish of ABVP activists and he would himself call and meet with them. "The government is also thinking on the lines of proscribing PFI and its affiliates," he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mangalore
Related Articles
BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: MP, Ministers, MLAs, prominent leaders skip peace committee meeting in Mangaluru
Karnataka CM should be held responsible for three murders in DK: SDPI
Tejasvi Surya blames Jihadi mindset for Praveen Nettaru’s murder
Uneasy calm looms over Surathkal
Why Karnataka CM, Ministers visit families of only BJP workers affected by violence, what about other victims: Siddaramaiah
BJP Yuva Morcha leader murder | Karnataka to recommend handing over probe to NIA
Surathkal murder victim buried amid tense situation, no clue yet on perpetrators
BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: ‘A good PHC may have saved my husband’
‘Yogi Adityanath model’ may also be tried in Karnataka to crush communal forces: CM Bommai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2022 4:25:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/abvp-protests-against-karnataka-home-minister-fir-lodged-against-30/article65702439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY