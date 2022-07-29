Why Karnataka CM, Ministers visit families of only BJP workers affected by violence, what about other victims: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah questions Karnataka Chief Minister’s failure to visit the houses of murder victims belonging to Muslim community.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to reporters about the recent spate of murders in Karnataka, at Mysuru airport on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sriram M A

Accusing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of failure to protect the lives of people in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Mr. Bommai to quit if he is unable to run the government.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on July 29, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that a series of murders had taken place in different parts of Karnataka, including the killings in Dakshina Kannada district, in the last few days. “One murder took place in Mangaluru when the Chief Minister was on a visit to Dakshina Kannada district on July 28,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned the Chief Minister’s failure to visit the houses of murder victims belonging to the Muslim community. He pointed out that Mr. Bommai did not visit the house of either Masood or Fazil.

Earlier, following a clash in Badami, Ministers in the BJP government had not visited the houses of injured persons, who do not belong to their party. In this context, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Are you fit to run the government?”

He described as ‘irresponsible’ Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya’s remark that stones can be thrown when the Congress is in power. “What should be thrown when the BJP is in power? Rotten eggs?”

‘CM’s language exposes his frustration’

When informed that Mr. Bommai had addressed him in the singular, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it revealed the Chief Minister’s ‘frustration’. He said, “If you have no belief in democracy and cannot listen to the opposition, you should resign and get out.”

Pointing out that the intelligence department functions directly under the Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “People in Karnataka are living in fear. This government has failed miserably. People are afraid to come out of their houses. If they come out, they are not sure of returning home safely.”

Referring to the series of murders in different parts of Karnataka, including Shivamogga and Mangaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “This government is dead.”

‘Blaming previous governments...is that the best BJP can do?’

He questioned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim that the government led by Siddaramaiah was responsible for the deterioration in the law and order situation in Karnataka. “What is the connection between the previous government and the present law and order situation? The murders (in Mangaluru) had taken place three days ago,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Bommai’s remark that murders had taken place even during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister said, “Just because murders had taken place during the earlier regime, should they be allowed now? Did you come to power promising to provide a government like the Siddaramaiah government?”

He said the earlier Congress government had withdrawn certain cases with regard to riots in Kyathmaranhalli in Mysuru as some students had been booked. “The cases were withdrawn after all the parties sought the same,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that the State Government can ban Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) if it had any evidence of their involvement in the murders.