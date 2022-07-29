Tejasvi Surya blames Jihadi mindset for Praveen Nettaru’s murder

The governments at the Centre and in the State will root it out, says MP and Yuva Morcha president

The governments at the Centre and in the State will root it out, says MP and Yuva Morcha president

President of BJP Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya blamed the Jihadi mindset for the murder of party activist Praveen Nettaru and said that the two governments (one at the Centre and the other in the State) can root out this mindset.

He urged people to believe in the two governments and said that the death of Praveen Nettaru has awakened every activist and they will continue the fight.

Ever since the murder of Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday, there have been a slew of resignations of Yuva Morcha activists who have blamed the State government of not being able to protect its own party cadre, even as State party leaders and Mr. Surya has been in damage control mode.

An audio in which Mr. Surya is heard trying to persuade a Yuva Morcha member to withdraw his resignation has gone viral.

Mr. Surya on Friday met the family members of 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru, near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. He said that one of the accused in the murder of Praveen Nettaru is the son of a man who worked in Praveen Nettaru’s shop.

“For every loss of our activists, we take a vow to root out the Jihadi mindset,” he said.

Mr. Surya said that the Yuva Morcha has given ₹15 lakh to the slain activist’s family towards the construction of a new house which Praveen Nettaru was planning to build.