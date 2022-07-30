BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: MP, Ministers, MLAs, prominent leaders skip peace committee meeting in Mangaluru
The meeting was chaired by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mangaluru on July 30 in view of a series of murders that have communal undertones
Representatives of various communities skipped the district-level peace committee meeting called by the Dakshina Kannada administration on July 30 in view of a series of murders that have communal undertones.
District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the eight MLAs from the district stayed away from the meeting. No one from the Muslim Central Committee, Popular Front of India (PFI), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other prominent organisations from Hindu and Muslim communities turned up.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in his office. In attendance were Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, and Inspector General of Police (Western range) Devajyoti Ray. Apart from officials, a few representatives from political parties and Bhajana Mandirs participated in the meeting.
Mediapersons were kept out of the meeting.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.