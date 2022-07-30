CM should be held responsible for the three murders in DK: SDPI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should be solely held responsible for the three murders in Dakshina Kannada as the perpetrators have followed the action-reaction analogy of Mr. Bommai, said Social Democratic Party of India’s State Committee member Ataullah Jokatte here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jokatte said Mr. Bommai recently said that moral policing incidents in Dakshina Kannada were result of “action and reaction”. This has been followed in the three murders. For murder of 18-year-old Masood (on July 21), the reaction was murder of 32-yr-old Praveen Nettaru. The reaction to Mr. Praveen’s murder was the murder of Mohammed Fazil (on July 28. “As Mr. Bommai’s statement has led perpetrators to follow ‘action-reaction’ analogy, he should be made the prime accused in the three murders,” Mr. Jokatte said.

Expressing his dismay over the three murders, Mr. Jokatte said State Government should ensure that real culprits are arrested. SDPI Dakshina Kannada District President Aboobacker Kulai also spoke

Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla and Secretary Basavaraj Poojar said Mr. Bommai has failed in following the “Raja Dharma” by not visiting the house of 18-year-old Masood and consoling the family members on July 28 when he had come meet family members of Praveen.

“If he had visited the house of Masood, Mr. Bommai would have prevented murder of Mohammed Fazil,” the two said.

Holding the BJP government responsible for the three murders, the two said people should raise their voice to reject murder politics. To tide over the anti-incumbency, the BJP has gone back to its old strategy of instigating communal murders and consolidating votes on communal lines, the two said in a communiqué.